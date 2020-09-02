Letters to the Editor — September 2, 2020

02 September 2020 00:02 IST

Border tensions again

It appears that China is not serious at all about the ongoing disengagement and de-escalation talks at various levels over the border issue, given its frequent provocative transgressions at different points (Page 1, “PLA aggression blocked at Pangong Tso”, September 1). While the need for continuance of military and diplomatic-level talks cannot be overemphasised, the PLA’s aggressive moves must be met with a befitting response. China’s new aggressive actions could be to pressurise India into accepting the current status quo on the border.

Kosaraju Chandramouli, Advertising Advertising

Hyderabad

Pranab Mukherjee

When personalities like the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, fade away, it signifies the end of an era. His rise to the highest office is remarkable in addition to his knowledge of politics. Rarely do we see such a personality being respected across the spectrum.

Madhusree Guha,

Kolkata

Fine for contempt

The Supreme Court of India has rightly meted out a symbolic punishment to advocate Prashant Bhushan (Page 1, September 1).

His long-drawn allegation of the so-called destruction of democracy by judges is just blatant abuse of the freedom of expression and a denigration of the top court of the land. Should we not respect at least judgments delivered in consensus?

Geetha B.K.,

Mangaluru