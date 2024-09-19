Letters to The Editor — September 19, 2024

Kejriwal exit

There is no surprise in the development of Arvind Kejriwal stepping down from the post of Chief Minister of New Delhi and choosing his Minister Atishi as his successor (Page 1, September 18). It was obvious. Ms. Atishi has, on a number of occasions, proven her utmost loyalty to Mr. Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party’s move to portray this as an act of self sacrifice is only an attempt to pull the wool over our eyes. Mr. Kejriwal has been calling the shots at all times and puppeteering the whole show.

Vrinda Rajvanshi,

New Delhi

It is odd that the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi says her ‘priority’ is to have Mr. Kejriwal back as the Delhi Chief Minister. Mr. Kejriwal may be her guru but it is best that she focuses on the needs of Delhiites. If Delhiites are happy with her performance, it would pave the way for her ‘wish’ to come true. Mr. Kejriwal needs a ‘certificate of his honesty’ more from the courts than from citizens.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

The Aam Aadmi Party needs a boost in governance as its anti-graft initiatives have lost steam. Can Ms. Atishi energise the bureaucracy?

Anshu Bharti,

Begusarai, Bihar

Statements of loyalty only make a mockery of our democracy. The honesty of politicians is not decided by the electorate. Those who are honest stay away from politics. The issue now is about ensuring electoral reforms so that it is possible for honest people to enter politics and cleanse the system.

M.V. Nagavender Rao,

Hyderabad

At Hulunbuir

Team India’s win at the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Championships 2024 was a pulsating final and ensures the dream run of the team since the Olympics. That Captain Harmanpreet Singh, who is in sparkling form, continues to lead from the front makes every victory sweeter (‘Sport’ page, September 18).

For a cricket frenzied nation, such performances should be a wake-up call to revive the national game.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

