Letters to The Editor — September 19, 2022

Cheetah reintroduction

The Government deserves praise for the reintroduction of the cheetah in India (Page 1, September 18), which highlights its commitment to biodiversity conservation and the protection of nature. The step should lead to the protection of all other species in India.

Vidhya B. Ragunath,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

It is a very long way ahead before India can have any hope of trying to conserve the species. I wonder whether any thought has been given to how the animals will survive against other wild creatures. All in all, it looks to be an exercise that has entailed a great expenditure of money. Whether all this would be fruitful, is the big question.

Suman Kaushik,

Patacharkuchi, Bajali, Assam

One of India’s leading conservationists has been making a very strong point that instead of focusing on at least 10 other endangered species in India, the Government is needlessly spending money in bringing the cheetah all the way from Africa. He has also shared his concern about the well-being of the cheetah in a new environment. These are issues needing answers.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

A word of advice

The Prime Minister’s calculated advice, or word of caution, to Russian President Vladimir Putin, that “today’s era is not of war”, appears to have received widespread appreciation across the world. Even Mr. Putin appears to have responded by saying that Russia is aware of the Indian stand on war and peace, which is encouraging.

The political Opposition in India should express its concurrence with the Government’s stand on the issue. Such issue-based opinions would also help elevate the status of the Opposition and help it gain popular support.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Climate change worries

There is no doubt that the extreme weather events being experienced in India are a result of climate change and global warming (‘Science & Technology’ page, “How climate change is altering Indian monsoon”, September 18). Emissions caused by the burning of fossil fuels and trapping of heat in the atmosphere have increased fluctuations in the monsoon, causing a rain deficit in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This in turn is affecting crop patterns, especially rice production. Unless steps are taken to reduce emissions, such extreme weather events will continue to have bearing on food security.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu