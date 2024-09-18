GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — September 18, 2024
Published - September 18, 2024 12:24 am IST

Ahead of the U.S. election

The 2024 U.S. presidential election campaign has turned most dramatic, what with two attempts on the life of Republican candidate Donald Trump, Joe Biden, President of the United States, retiring from the race suddenly and Kamala Harris, Vice-President, being catapulted into the race. Now, Elon Musk has waded in, making some strange remarks. The presidential race, which was almost evenly poised, appears to be degenerating into vitriol. It would be in the best interests of the U.S. if the presidential contestants paid more attention to issues such as the economy and immigration which are more important for voters.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

The attempts highlight the toxic election atmosphere in the U.S. Kamala Harris must inspire voters with a vision for an inclusive America. Focusing on comprehensive immigration reform, sustainable economic growth and social justice will strengthen her position as a unifying force.

Avinashiappan Myilsami,

Coimbatore

Party’s evolution

It is astounding that a party that was founded on the principle that it would fight tooth and nail against corruption has now ended up battling allegations of serious corruption. While the Aam Aadmi Party and the rest of the Opposition may see an aggressive campaign being rolled out for AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, it remains to be seen what the strategy of the Enforcement Directorate will be.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

