ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — September 17, 2024

Published - September 17, 2024 12:24 am IST

Delhi first

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that he would resign soon will alter Delhi politics. The city’s residents have suffered due to long-running political tussles, deteriorating civic infrastructure and tragic incidents. A political party’s electoral strategy should not gain priority over development and policymaking. It is crucial to remember that governance is the primary responsibility towards Delhi’s residents.

Anshu Bharti,

ADVERTISEMENT

Begusarai, Bihar

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Kejriwal’s political journey has been one of ups and downs. His decision is well reasoned. He has to prove his credentials to stay relevant. Whether Mr. Kejriwal will be able to call the shots and reoccupy the seat, only time will tell.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai

Election overhaul

The push for ‘one nation, one election’ may have ‘advantages’. But conducting the world’s largest election simultaneously in a fair manner is a mammoth task. There is also concern that regional issues might be overshadowed by national campaigns. Additionally, if a State government collapses mid-term, what happens?

Aman Aditya,

Dhenkanal, Odisha

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US