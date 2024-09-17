Letters to The Editor — September 17, 2024

Delhi first

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that he would resign soon will alter Delhi politics. The city’s residents have suffered due to long-running political tussles, deteriorating civic infrastructure and tragic incidents. A political party’s electoral strategy should not gain priority over development and policymaking. It is crucial to remember that governance is the primary responsibility towards Delhi’s residents.

Anshu Bharti,

Begusarai, Bihar

Mr. Kejriwal’s political journey has been one of ups and downs. His decision is well reasoned. He has to prove his credentials to stay relevant. Whether Mr. Kejriwal will be able to call the shots and reoccupy the seat, only time will tell.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Election overhaul

The push for ‘one nation, one election’ may have ‘advantages’. But conducting the world’s largest election simultaneously in a fair manner is a mammoth task. There is also concern that regional issues might be overshadowed by national campaigns. Additionally, if a State government collapses mid-term, what happens?

Aman Aditya,

Dhenkanal, Odisha