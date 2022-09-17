Letters to The Editor — September 17, 2022

Breakfast, in school

The breakfast scheme launched by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for students of Classes I to V in government schools in the State is not only a novel one but also a first. The accompanying picture was a visual delight. The new scheme is without doubt a much needed one. That many children attend classes each morning on a hungry stomach was thought-provoking. All efforts should be taken by the authorities to see that the quality of food is good and served under hygienic conditions.

Shalini Gerald,

Chennai

For very young students who may not able to express their state of mind and attend class hungry, this is a remarkable scheme that will help in their cognitive development. It is also imperative that the Tamil Nadu government monitors the scheme which will help it reap the long-term benefits.

Challapalli Neeharika,

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

I am totally against freebies, but I staunchly support the breakfast scheme. A child cannot learn anything on an empty stomach. This scheme is sure to ensure the physical and mental well-being of children. Every right thinking person will extend his or her support for the laudable move.

Subbiah N.,

Chennai

“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” These words by Vince Gowmon are completely aligned with the breakfast scheme. It will not only help in nourishment but also increase enrolment.

Rishav,

Barnala, Punjab

A good breakfast will help a child have a good attention span, help him concentrate and make him happy — all important for learning in school. The Tamil Nadu government deserves praise.

K.M.K. Murthy,

Secunderabad

The Chief Minister needs to identify the reason for many children going hungry. It could, in many instances, be the result of the head of the family spending a large part of his earnings on liquor. Welfare measures such as free breakfast, free monetary allowances or free bus rides are meaningless unless we get to the root of the problem and in turn, the need for such schemes.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

A child who is well nourished would be able to climb the ladder to success quickly. The scheme is a boon for poor children. This is a timely and wonderful initiative.

Little Merinth Aamose A.,

Thiruvananthapuram

Retiring... Roger

A leading sports journalist, in 2016, described Roger Federer’s game this way: ‘Tennis is much less demanding physically — especially if you can play with the graceful, unmatched effortlessness of a Federer.’ The grace with which Federer played the game made it look so beautiful that watching tennis was less intense and more divine.

He ruled the court with such panache that you could never hate him. He set milestones which have now been bettered, but there is no denying that he raised the level of tennis which motivated many players to do well. We might have seen the last of Roger Federer the player, but Federer’s indelible mark on the game will live on.

Subash Balakrishnan,

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

All good things have to come to an end. And so did Roger Federer’s amazing tennis career. His long absence from tennis did give rise to speculation that the Swiss legend would hang his boots soon. His trophy-laden career has only left the tennis world awestruck.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

The tennis world may never again witness such a complete player as Roger Federer in future. Many became tennis fans only because of his grace and humane touch.

Manuel Joseph,

Muttom, Idukki, Kerala

My first introduction to Federer was in my school general knowledge book, in 2010. Even though I was never much into sports, I was drawn towards the game because of this great personality. Adieu Federer!

Medha Barma,

Bengaluru