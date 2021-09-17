Letters to the Editor — September 17, 2021

No NEET Bill

There is much speculation on whether the President of India would give his assent to the Bill introduced by Tamil Nadu opposing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and also about its constitutional validity in light of Section 10D of the Indian Medical Council Act prescribing NEET as a uniform examination for admission to medicine.

The President cannot refuse to give his assent to the Bill. Under Article 201, at best he could refer the Bill back to the Legislature and if the Legislature rejects the suggestion, the President has no option but to give his assent though the word ‘consideration’ is used.

This would also be in conformity with the democratic principles of the Legislature fulfilling the people’s mandate.

The next point is about how far the State not wanting NEET, and its pitch for State Board examinations marks as a means of entry into the college, is correct and valid.

Entry 66 speaks of determination of standards in institutions for higher education, but would that also include prescription of high standards for entry itself to the medical education or should that be left to the States under entry 25 to prescribe entry into medical education only after which coordination and standards apply?

Prescribing higher standards of education is one thing but at the same time blocking the entry of poor people by prescribing an examination which has not been hitherto there is another.

By the NEET exam, State governments have been denuded of their powers.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Mob mentality

It is disturbing that people including celebrities have begun to demand instant delivery of justice especially in heinous crimes that involve women and child victims. It is dangerous. The low level of conviction rate in rape cases, prolonged trials and defective investigations are affecting people’s confidence in the system’s efficiency. There should be fast tracking in dealing with heinous crimes. Instant justice cannot be a substitute for justice delivered through statuary means in time.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Earn respect

Last Sunday, when a Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight developed a glitch, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje ensured that all fellow passengers were looked after while refusing the offer of a VIP lounge. When someone big ‘demands’ respect, it is in bad taste. Actor-turned Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi should take a cue from this (“MP prompts police officer to salute him”, September 16).

P.G. Menon,

Chennai