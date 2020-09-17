Letters to the Editor — September 17, 2020

17 September 2020 00:02 IST

Chinese buildup

The shocking news of the massive deployment of Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control is also characteristic of a nation with a double face and which frequently violates past agreements (Page 1, “China has massively deployed troops along LAC, says Rajnath”, September 16). The counter-deployment of Indian troops at friction points can be the only befitting response at the moment though it cannot take us anywhere near the solution. The government has taken the right stand, based on national security reasons, to turn down the Opposition’s demand for a discussion. Exercising extreme caution and keeping defence secrets under wraps are wise.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

Entrance examinations

I am taken aback by reports of suicides — of students, anticipating failure in their selection for medical courses. There are only 76,928 medical seats in India, whereas 15.93 lakh applications have been received for NEET 2020. Obviously, 95% of aspirants have to necessarily look elsewhere. They should understand this and be prepared to move on in life, irrespective of the results.

I cite another example. There were only 896 vacancies in the Indian civil services, for 2019, with nearly 8 lakh applicants. But the multitude who did not succeed moved on. Perhaps it has to do with the fact that the IAS applicant is old enough to understand the realities of life.

Hence it is imperative that parents, teachers and the general public counsel youngsters and widen their eyes to the many other opportunities that beckon in life.

The Madras High Court is right that such incidents should not be glorified. On a personal note, I have seen many persons, who, though sad that they did not get a medical seat, eventually do much better in life.

Israel K. Mani,

Wellington Barracks, The Nilgiris