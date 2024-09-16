Letters to The Editor — September 16, 2024

It’s about Hindi again

The question of the imposition of Hindi often crops up because of the unbridled enthusiasm of the present government to push for the adoption of Hindi as a sole language for administration and communication. The government’s duplicity as far as the other languages of India are concerned is there for all to see. To have the Union Home Minister say with pride that “Hindi should be generally accepted as the language of work with consensus” contradicts the provisions of the Official Languages Act on the continuation of English and the subject of the non-Hindi speaker. Why this contradiction and posturing?

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

Buch’s ‘investments’

A critical question that arises out of the ‘decision’ by SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch to “invest in Chinese funds” (‘Business’ page, September 15) is about whether it was a strategic financial decision or just a geopolitical one. The idea behind diversification is in reducing the risks associated with investing.

However, the allegation that the Congress party has levelled raises more questions.

Garima Singh,

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Focus on jute

It is apt to popularise replacing plastic with jute as packaging material, especially as India has emerged as the ‘world’s top plastic polluter’. The government should be firm in making it mandatory to use jute, except where plastic is not replaceable. The quality of jute produced in Assam is good and has some ideal properties (‘In Frames: Jute — the golden fibre’, September 15).

Devashis Bose,

Chabua, Assam

Comments on GST

An innocuous comment by a renowned businessman and hotelier based in Coimbatore to put the issue of GST in perspective has been taken to be ‘offensive’.

It is shocking that the comments made by the gentleman were not taken in the right perspective as is expected in a democracy. What is wrong with Indian democracy?

T. Mohan,

Chennai