Letters to the Editor — September 16, 2021

16 September 2021 00:02 IST

Achieving ‘net zero’

Notwithstanding the fact that the pressing need is for all nations to cooperate to combat global warming on a war-footing, given India’s abysmal social indicators, it is certainly asking too much to expect a developing nation to announce a timeline for net-zero emissions today. The veritable truth is that global climate action has lost precious momentum due to the lackadaisical attitude of two U.S. Presidents, George Bush and Donald Trump, towards climate change as they were evidently prompted by the powerful U.S. oil companies. Had the U.S.’s helping hand come earlier, India would have been better placed to announce a timeline for net-zero emissions today. As far as climate action is concerned, the U.S. must put its house in order. Its investment in large-scale gas infrastructure could lead importing countries onto a fossil-dependent pathway that will not be compatible with the Paris Agreement’s temperature goal.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram

The RE

The Readers’ Editor’s columns do strike a chord; I have been an avid reader of The Hindu from the 1960s. These columns have been couched with pragmatism, dynamism, and forthrightness while discussing a range of issues. Mr. A.S. Panneerselvan’s observation that an ombudsman is an active listener is right.

R. Sampath,

Chennai

In The Hindu, Mr. Panneerselvan’s columns added radiance to one’s reading pleasure. His perspectives and vistas on journalism were interesting. The Open House sessions he conducted further strengthened the bonds between The Hindu and its readers over the years.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

I was fortunate to participate in two Open Houses — one in person and the other virtual. When I joined issue with the Editor on one subject, it was handled well. The RE’s services as a bridge between readers and the daily upheld the responsibilities of the ombudsman.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

In Mr. Panneerselvan’s case, whatever be the battles of perception he has fought, he has done an exemplary job as the ombudsman of the newspaper: always listening and caring about readers’ views, and taking criticism in his stride, even if toxic.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Youngsters shine

The grand victories of 18-year-old Emma Raducanu and 25-year-old Daniil Medvedev in the US Open women’s and men’s singles, proves that the masters need to watch out for determined, dedicated and hard-working youngsters. The Grand Slam victories of Novak Djokovic this year and the absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had almost made Djokovic an obvious winner, but there was to be change. The final match that ensured a break in the line was a treat in every sense.

Akshi Goyal,

Gurugram, Haryana