Letters to The Editor — September 15, 2023

September 15, 2023 12:24 am | Updated September 14, 2023 11:35 pm IST

Nipah outbreak

Despite achieving a very high rank in the health index, the State of Kerala appears to be affected by emerging and re-emerging diseases. The Union Government should pay more attention to this State especially in locating epidemiology units, diagnostic centres with biosafety laboratories and assisting health officials in adopting control strategies.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

The resurfacing of Nipah, with fruit bats perceived to be the hosts, once again leaves farmers who cultivate exotic fruits in upland Kozhikode district staring at a crisis. Many here grow rambutan, dragon fruit besides lychee, passion fruit, the Brazilian jabuticaba and mangosteen. There are reports that farmers are experiencing a huge drop in the wholesale purchase of various fruits, especially exotic fruits, as people are apprehensive. Farms that use nylon nets too are affected. One hopes that there are awareness programmes. In 2018, banana farmers in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, suffered huge losses because of wild rumours.

Joel William,

Thrissur, Kerala

Hurdle of seat sharing

With the INDIA bloc about to begin work on seat-sharing, its leaders should realise that there should be some ‘give and take’ attitude among the group partners. The strongest party in a State should have the required number of seats to form the government. For instance, the Aam Aadmi Party is strong in Delhi and Punjab while the Congress is strong in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In such instances, the strong party needs to be supported by alliance partners. Unless there is proper understanding, unity among the INDIA partners and clear messaging to voters, ensuring gains in the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be tough.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

The critical issues are seat-sharing, PM candidate and restraint in speeches to avoid any irritant unpalatable to alliance partners. The sensitivity in seat-sharing and projected PM face need no emphasis.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

Water sharing

Karnataka is struggling with managing water resources, especially when it involves farmers and their water needs. The Karnataka Chief Minister has understood the pain of the poor farmer well. In turn, he needs to know that he would need to be fair also to Tamil Nadu whose major water source is the Cauvery. This has been an ongoing controversy for decades. Surely, meeting the needs of both States is proving to be challenging.

Anvil S.J.,

Mangaluru

Counterproductive

The stand by a Minister in Tamil Nadu against Sanatana Dharma is constitutionally right as a political party cannot be consolidated on religious lines. However, strong expressions by persons who are opposed to this philosophy will not take us anywhere.

In the evolving context of history, such doctrines or dogmas are counterproductive and will not lead to a harmonious society. There should be an element of compatibility. Otherwise, it will be nothing short of religious revivalism.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

‘Sanathana dharmam’ means eternal dharma or eternal law, as one understands it. To be frank, forthright and outspoken, this is a treatise with gems — rare traits such as honesty, goodwill (not known to many), forbearance, and patience (very rare in today’s world). Let only those who are in the know of things talk about ‘sanathana dharma’. Queering the pitch without understanding the gravamen of a sacrosanct thing, is not the correct way to handle a venerable subject.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

