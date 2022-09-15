Letters to The Editor — September 15, 2022

Indian diplomacy

To say that foreign diplomacy is tantamount to a tightrope walk would be to state the obvious, and an understatement, as New Delhi strategically manoeuvres itself between the Global North to Global South to also try and keep its ‘non-aligned’ spirit intact in pith and substance. A flurry of events such as India distancing itself from the trade’ pillar of the United States-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), displaying some military bonhomie with the United States (‘Yudh Abhyas’), standing its ground when its comes to the G7 and Russia and also the United Nations, ratcheting up its relationship with ‘Bangabandhu’, disengagement at the PP15 and robust engagement with the SCO, are all pointers. Is India the ultimate swing state? Only time will tell. But the world is in desperate need of a group of strategic and non-aligned states to ensure and facilitate peace and unity in the world.

Nishat Bhatotia,

Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana

Court ruling

The Varanasi district court’s order in the Gyanvapi mosque case is fraught with great danger which the Places of Worship Act, 1991 tries to avoid. If such pleas are allowed, contrary to the purpose of the Act, fundamentalists would be encouraged to file similar cases all over the country. It is to avoid such controversy that the 1991 Act clearly fixed August 15, 1947 as the cut-off date to determine the religious character of a place of worship. Now, the court entertaining such a dispute will only contribute to communal disharmony and amounts to repealing the Act and the high constitutional principles for which our Constitution stands. Such decisions should be avoided as they would lead to a fractured society.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

The narrative of the ‘Hindu side’ versus ‘Muslim side’ being played out incessantly in the electronic and social media in the Gyanvapi case is anathema to the pluralistic character of our great nation. There is no gainsaying that any distorted interpretation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 will open a Pandora’s box, causing irreparable loss to our secular fabric. It is shocking that almost all political parties are tight-lipped over the issue despite knowing the serious consequences. It is high time the Supreme Court of India intervened suo motu, to stop the distortion of the essence of the Act which was enacted with a good motive.

Syed Sultan Mohiddin,

Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh

Hornbill habitat

As a naturalist and amateur photographer, I found the report, “Calls to identify and protect habitats of Great hornbills in the Nilgiris” (August 18), to be interesting.

I have noticed the presence of Great hornbills (Buceros bicornis) on the mountain slopes at Aliyar. I have been able to spot them almost every day on the banyan trees (Ficus benghalensis); the tree is usually in full fruit between July and August. The only danger I have seen them face is being chased by ravens. After feeding in the morning, the hornbills fly off into the forest and are not seen for the rest of the day. I have also seen Malabar hornbills searching for nesting and roosting spots. Since this area is well protected by the Forest Department, birds can be seen at the edge of the forests, feeding. Villages in the area have to be made aware not to disturb the birds by using crackers during the festival season.

S. Letchoumanane,

Aliyar, Pollachi, Tamil Nadu