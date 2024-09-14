GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — September 14, 2024
Published - September 14, 2024 12:24 am IST

Independent judiciary

There cannot be two opinions that it was most improper on the part of the Chief Justice of India to have invited the Prime Minister to participate in a Ganesh pooja at his house, which was a purely personal event. There is something like a separation of powers under the Constitution of India and the judiciary sits in judgement over the actions of the executive. If every other judicial officer began to do what the CJI did, then people would lose confidence that the judiciary is the ‘sentinel on the qui vive’. This is not to impute motives but Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion (Inside pages, “PM’s visit to CJI’s house for Ganesh puja sparks row”, September 13).

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Sitaram Yechury

In the passing of Sitaram Yechury, the political spectrum in general and the Left in particular has lost a powerful voice (“Left leader who could juggle multiple identities with elan”, September 13). A great personality with interpersonal skills, he was ever willing for negotiation, and was warm and affable. His conviction and the skills to convince people made him an affable leader. Highlighting issues in Parliament as an MP, he would politely disagree on certain issues, a rare quality in the political space.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

