Letters to The Editor — September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Nipah outbreak

The outbreak of Nipah, the virus, resulting in fatalities in Kozhikode, Kerala is cause for concern (Page 1, “Nipah breaks out again in Kerala, claims 2 lives”, September 13). Since there are no vaccines available to counter this zoonotic virus which is associated with high fatality rates, identification, isolation of contacts and prevention of its rapid spread are a challenge.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Different epidemics and pandemic viral outbreaks across the world underline the words of Nobel Prize-winning biologist Joshua Lederberg: “The single biggest threat to man’s continued dominance on this planet is the virus.” With its high mutation and mortality rates and with no specific medication or vaccines, blocking transmission and preventing infections are the best weapons. Increasing surveillance, adherence to infection control practices such as avoiding contact with sick patients and animals, regular handwashing with soap, and proper cleaning of fruits and vegetables can act as a barrier. Genomic sequencing of positive cases can also help identify the emergence of new clades of the virus.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

The reasons for the fourth outbreak in Kerala, are still largely in the realm of conjecture. It is a mystery as to why the Kerala government has not initiated a deeper survey and study to find out the reasons, and in certain districts. Kerala’s health-care system being one of the best in the country can deal with disease control well.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Mere statement

The recently concluded G-20 summit in New Delhi advocated the use of bio fuels and also pledged halting deforestation. However, with the clearance of projects involving mass deforestation, as in the Great Nicobar, such phrases have no meaning unless words match action.

Saikat Sengupta,

Shibpur, Howrah, West Bengal

Chief Minister’s remarks

It is unbecoming of the Chief Minister of a State government to term a nationally and legally recognised entrance test for admission into medical colleges as “cruel” and one that “should be stopped” (Chennai, September 13). By uttering such a strange comment, he is only bending young minds instead of spurring them to study well and hard. Harping on the unfortunate deaths of young students and calling for an end to NEET as the truest tribute to these young lives is a jarring utterance by a Chief Minister who is expected to boost the sagging morale of the students and direct them onto the right path.

K. Chellappan,

Chennai

At the US Open

The enigma of Novak Djokovic continues to dazzle us, as seen in the US Open. He digs deep from energy reserves when he looks tired. He hangs in there when the match seems to slip away. He is a once-in-a-generation player that we are all fortunate to see in flesh and blood. Congratulations to Coco Gauff for her amazing run as well.

Subash Balakrishnan,

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada