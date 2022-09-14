Letters to The Editor — September 14, 2022

District court’s decision

ADVERTISEMENT

Going by the yardstick of what noted jurist Brett Kavanaugh famously said, “I believe that an independent judiciary is the crown jewel of our [American] constitutional republic”, the judiciary of India, especially the lower courts, appears to be busy dissecting the law, perhaps on compulsions from the executive, rather than ensuring the delivery of timely justice, and finding amicable solutions (Page 1, “Hindu women’s suit in Gyanvapi case maintainable, says court”, September 13).

The real issues that the common man faces, which includes shrinking jobs, rising inflation, and fading social and religious harmony, have all been put on the back burner. The embers of a divisive politics appear to be kept warm and live for dubious purposes.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram

The lower court’s decision may open the door for elements to further their divisive politics. There are right-wing outfits bent upon laying claim to certain places of worship as a part of their political project and tied to narratives of a certain ‘nationhood’. The spirit guiding the Places of Worship Act that is designed to protect the secular features of the Constitution ought not to be undermined.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Stray dog control

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities and the general public to the serious problem caused by stray dogs. It is now a common thing to come across packs of ‘community’ dogs on most roads. As a young school student who goes to school and extra classes by cycle, I have been chased by such dogs, endangering my life in the process.

I am aware how dangerous it is to be bitten by a dog. Rabies is a deadly disease. It can also result in death in a horrible and painful way. This is the kind of risk I am exposed to every day. The authorities need to take action and ensure the safety of both the young and the old.

M. Sree Chandhana Varma,

Coimbatore

In many places, stray dogs have got used to being fed by some people. Once this stops they begin to attack people out of hunger too. In Kerala, for example, stray dogs can be seen feeding on the remains of meat from poultry shops. This aspect and also garbage disposal need to be tackled at the earliest. Many people have stopped going on their daily walks due to the stray dog menace. Two-wheelers riders are exposed to grave danger. The stray dog issue has to be addressed.

Kishor Kumar R.,

Thiruvananthapuram