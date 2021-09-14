Letters to the Editor — September 14, 2021

14 September 2021 00:02 IST

Change in Gujarat

The selection of first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel as the next Chief Minister of Gujarat causes little surprise to a discerning political observer (Page 1, September 13). Given his political clout with the BJP high command and the support from the dominant Patidar community, his elevation has become a fait accompli. However, it is unfortunate that the caste syndrome still prevails despite vociferous claims by the political class to create a casteless and an egalitarian society. Will he prove to be a game-changer in 2022?

P.K. Varadarajan, Advertising Advertising

Chennai

Farewell write-up

The column, “From the Readers’ Editor – Not dropping the vase” (OpEd page, September 13), was a finely crafted farewell message from Mr. A.S. Panneerselvan. He has been a visible yet nuanced link between readers and the editorial team, bringing in all the clarity of how a news desk functions in the daily. I have always looked forward to his column every Monday. Mr. Panneerselvan has not dropped the vase. He has preserved it.

Nirmala Narayanan,

Bengaluru

As a corrective force, the RE held the flag high, and at the same time took pains to set right the genuine misgivings of many a learned reader. To go through his weekly columns was an edifying experience. To use the analogy of the vase, I would say that he held the vase with grace and ease.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Mr. Panneerselvan’s swan song has all the right tunes. While articulating measured satisfaction about a job well done, he has left the final judgment about his performance to the readers. It is unrealistic to expect an internal ombudsman to have an arm’s-length relationship with the newspaper in letter and spirit. What matters is the perception that the RE is responsive to readers’ queries, feedback and complaints. I am sure he might have received a fair share of uncharitable and ad hominem remarks from disgruntled readers. He responded to criticism that was communicated in a civil language by identifiable readers. He cited my complaint about The Hindu’s coverage of the pandemic’s second wave verbatim, even if it was couched in a harsh and highly emotional tone.

My verdict is Mr. Panneerselvan did not drop the vase while sidestepping pitfalls inherent in his job.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram

Raducanu’s win

What an impressive victory for 18-year-old Emma Raducanu in the U.S. Open women’s title. She rocked the court making the match of a teenager versus another teenager very interesting. Both players were full of energy and enthusiasm and had a powerful spirit. Age is clearly no barrier in success (‘Sport’ page, September 13).

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Delay in CAPF letter

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) selects candidates every year for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (Group A) — this is for the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) — on the basis of a written exam, physical efficiency test, medical standard test and interview. In 2019, the UPSC had notified the CAPF Asst. Commandant recruitment on April 24, 2019 to fill up 330 vacancies in all the CAPFs. The break-up was 108 seats in the CRPF, 100 in the BSF, 66 in the SSB, 28 in the ITBP, and 28 in the CISF.

The final result was announced by the UPSC on February 5 this year, but the selected candidates of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2019 examination have yet to receive their joining letters. The authorities concerned have not communicated to the candidates the reasons for such an inordinate delay. Over two years later, the UPSC CAPF 2019 process awaits its logical conclusion, resulting in despair and confusion for many young minds who are enthusiastic about serving the country through the CAPFs.

R. Ravi,

New Delhi