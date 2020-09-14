Letters to the Editor — September 14, 2020

14 September 2020 00:02 IST

Victims of slander

The Supreme Court judge, Justice N.V. Ramana, is right in his concern (Inside pages, “‘Judges are becoming victims of gossip’,” September 13) . Such malicious acts will definitely tell upon the morale of judges and also on the entire judiciary. Unfortunately, many political parties and anti-social elements use social platforms to further their agendas and fan hatred. It is an irony that the language, gestures, threats, and insinuations used by these forces have nothing “social” about them. As a corollary, our democratic and secular fabric will, in the long run, be affected by this. Imposing a blanket ban on these social media arms may not be the only solution. But before holding big events such as the general election, a ban may become necessary.

M. Somasekhar Prasad,

Hyderabad

Advertising

Advertising

I can only recollect the Editorial page article (https://bit.ly/32qoQRb) in The Hindu, titled Judicial appointments & disappointments” (August 18, 2012), by eminent jurist, Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer. It is a piece most appropriate.

D.A. Arul,

Chennai

Media’s role

The media must be held accountable for its work and narratives. Debate and discussion, especially on television, appear to be based on mere gossip and speculation. Even in the midst of a pandemic, journalists seem to be breaking norms as if TRP is the prime goal. The delivery of justice is the duty of the state and the judiciary and a media trial is most unfair. The fourth estate is supposed to deliver facts in an unbiased manner and leave it to the audience to interpret it in whichever way it wants. The media should take care to follow the ‘norms of journalistic conduct’ given its power and influence. But with great power also comes great responsibility.

Soumya Achamma Thomas,

Pathanamthitta, Kerala