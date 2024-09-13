GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — September 13, 2024
Premium

Published - September 13, 2024 12:24 am IST

Eye drops and ‘claim’

The rescinding of the nod given to a pharmaceutical firm in Mumbai to produce and supply ‘eye drops’, which it claims would obviate the necessity of using reading glasses, raises eyebrows (Page 1, “Drugs body recalls nod for eye drops over ‘false’ claims,: September 12).

The move by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation establishes the fact that the permission seems to have been given in haste. It owes the public a thorough explanation.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Sitaram Yechury

In the passing of Sitaram Yechury, India has lost a tall political leader.

From a brilliant academic career to a political career spanning decades, he epitomised the fundamental essence of communism.

His speeches in Parliament shall go down as memorable events. As a student I did get an opportunity to listen to one of his speeches at Palayam junction in then Trivandrum and the views he expressed still ring in my ears.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

