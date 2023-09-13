Letters to The Editor — September 13, 2023

September 13, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Move on

An uncritical acceptance of any doctrine is dangerous and so is the sharply focused criticism of Ambedkar and EVR on Sanatana Dharma and its wholesale dismissal. No religion or philosophical doctrine or even an economic practice can claim to itself absolute infallibility and truthfulness. The exhortation in the article, “ Hindus have to give Sanatana Dharma profundity” (Opinion page, September 12), is necessary to refine this dominant tradition of our country to progress towards more inclusivity. However, it is extremely inaccurate to portray that all practices of Sanatana Dharma can be reduced to caste differences. The writer’s criticism of Sanatana Dharma is well meant, but his defence of the misinformed rantings by some Ministers in Tamil Nadu serves no useful purpose other than to reinforce existing fault lines. We are currently living in an era of tremendous economic inequality globally which also is prevalent within our country, while the earth is engulfed in multiple tragedies due to “global climate change”. Hence, we cannot afford to waste precious time and energy on ill-informed vituperations of sectarian supremacy, whatever be their origins.

G. Parameswaran,

Coimbatore

Ajit Ninan

The passing of renowned cartoonist Ajit Ninan (September 9) is an irreparable loss to the world of caricature art. Of the thousands of characters Ninan inked, ‘Detective Moochhwala’ in the children’s magazine Target was his most famous. Ninan regularly addressed social issues and day-to-day activities in keenly observed and humorous ways. The critical voice of a cartoonist provides a safety valve for society. Ninan will live on through the works of the many cartoonists that he inspired.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Age is just a number

Novak Djokovic keeps proving to everyone why he is the greatest every time he steps onto the court. Winning his 24th Grand Slam and still in top form, the spider man of tennis has his magic intact.

Rohithvaron S.S.,

Chennai

Screening needed

The Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme (Women’s basic income scheme) has purpose. However, it is reliably learnt that many avaricious homemakers who really do not deserve this dole have also applied for the same, pawning their conscience. The government should do a thorough screening and weed out the imposters.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Concert in Chennai

I would like to express my deep concern over the disorganised way A.R. Rahaman’s concert was held in Chennai on September 10. I am a huge fan of A.R. Rahman, but the episode has left me and many other fans shocked.

The public faced danger and disappointment in the form of a potential stampede, overcrowding, panic attacks, shoddy audio, and huge traffic jams. People who had gold and silver tickets were forced to return due to overcrowding and unavailability of seats. People described it as a very poorly organised event and a waste of money. It clearly showed that the organisers were money minded and least bothered about the safety and security of women and children.

There was no accountability. I urge the authorities to take swift action.

Manya Narula,

Chennai

It is quite unfortunate that the music programme ended on an unpleasant note. The organisers and the authorities underestimated the footfalls.

The incident reminds me of an event in Dindigul in the 1990s, where Ilayaraja came for a music programme for the Masi Festival at the Kottai Mariamman Temple. The former DGP, C. Sylendra Babu was the District Superintendent of Police. As an important political event was taking place in Madurai the same day, most of the police personnel were away.

As Raja’s music programme was free, people began pouring into the temple grounds from the nearby villages and towns. The crowd was in a frenzy and the place was soon overflowing with people. Mr. Babu roped in scores of home guards and NCC cadets. (I was an NCC officer then) to manage the situation. He asked the home guards and cadets to wield the lathis, give firm instructions and orders but not to hurt anyone. He erected barricades on all routes and kept the crowds away from the venue. As a result, after the commencement of the programme, the swelling crowds were kept away many metres away from the venue. The officer’s alertness and foresight averted a big stampede.

U. Natarajan,

Chennai

It was a case of greed by the organiser and middle-class families feel hurt. Despite arriving an hour early, with diamond passes, my family and I could not even reach the entry gates, 2.3 kilometres away from the main entrance. We were nearly crushed in the crowd. We could hardly breathe while trying to exit. People were screaming as children went missing. Parking space was very limited, with no washrooms. There was zero safety, no ticket checking, no directions to reach our seats, poor lighting and audio. I lost all my money to a pocket picker. My family spent five hours travelling from our residence to the venue and back. The entire experience was traumatic and a massive waste of money and petrol. We are lucky we are still alive. The organiser should be exposed and made to face action for the way it managed the event and endangered the lives of senior citizens and children.

Oviya R.,

Chennai