Letters to the Editor — September 13, 2022

A push back

Russian forces ceding ground in the Kharkiv region to Ukrainian forces signals a minor victory for Kyiv in the 200-day war. However, what is cause for grave concern is the state of the giant nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. The world cannot afford to have a great nuclear catastrophe and every effort must be made to secure and stabilise it.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

That Ukraine is making some small gains will send out the signal that occupation of another’s land is not welcome. The world needs to end this war.

J. Eden Alexander,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Yatra and politics

The moot point is whether the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will strike a chord in the common man. Other than boosting the sagging morale of the State-level party bosses, these road shows serve no earthly purpose. There is no doubt that the ‘Oust Modi’ campaign among the Opposition is gaining steam, but it seems the fire is being lit too early to sustain the heat till 2024. Public memory is always short as the tempo generated only at the time of elections determines how the political wind sways the mood-swings of the electorate.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai

By now it is clear that Opposition unity is likely to remain a mirage. Of course, the ruling party has to be cut to size and the government at the Centre has to be much more representative of diverse aspirations. However, the best way to achieve this is to work quietly in order to achieve this objective. Too much publicity is not a good thing for partnerships.

Preetha Salil,

Mumbai

Erasing ‘symbols

If Rajpath is a ‘symbol of slavery’, so too are a thousand other things that took shape during the Raj: the railways, postal network, the armed forces, the police, the legislature, the judiciary, the executive, the entire administrative set up. The list can go on as there would be no end to the ‘symbols of slavery’. We cannot keep erasing these ‘symbols’. Such ‘emotive points’ are a cover for wasteful expenditure, and a ploy to forestall any opposition to fancy projects, which are a confusion when it comes to priorities.

R. Thomas Paul,

Bengaluru

Hike in power tariff

The steep increase in the power tariff announced by the Tamil Nadu government is an unwarranted act especially when people are already finding it extremely difficult to make both ends meet due to the rise in essential commodities. The billing mode needs to be reset too — a long-standing request of consumers.

Shalini Gerald,

Chennai

Asian champion

For a country beset by political turmoil and an economic meltdown, the triumph in the Asia Cup is a shot in the arm and serves as a morale booster for the emerald island. Sri Lanka is a strong bowling outfit and comprehensively beat Pakistan. A lesson for the Men in Blue: bowler-all rounders who can chip in with the bat like Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka are the need.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu