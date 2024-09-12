GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — September 12, 2024
Premium

Published - September 12, 2024 12:24 am IST

Unrest in Manipur

Over the past year, Manipur has experienced turmoil, with multiple instances of clashes between communities. The situation has now escalated to a point where students are demanding the removal of top public servants for their failure in protecting the lives and the properties of citizens. The situation now has some resemblance with the unrest being experienced in Bangladesh. The current government must focus on the issues in Manipur. We have already witnessed the tragic loss of lives due to these community clashes.

Gaddam Yeshwanth,

Hyderabad

U.S. speech

The Leader of the Opposition paying a visit to the United States is fine up to the point where his public connect is friendly from the perspective of India as a whole. But criticising the government in a foreign land, or unfurling a political agenda does undermine the government. Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the government is totally acceptable but this must be within India. He is now the Leader of the Opposition and must carefully calibrate his speeches while outside.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Peace and an Indian role

It is good tidings that India could be playing a global role in mediating peace between Russia and Ukraine (September 11). The ‘four-point principle’ mooted by India must succeed and ensure peace and tranquillity.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

