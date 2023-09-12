Letters to The Editor — September 12, 2023

September 12, 2023 12:24 am | Updated September 11, 2023 11:35 pm IST

At the summit

While the Delhi Declaration’s “Ukraine paragraphs” (which make no mention of Russia) were obviously a bit disappointing for Ukraine and the West, it made the declaration more palatable for Russia and China. The G-7 countries did well to cede ground on the Ukraine issue as it is vital that the Ukraine war does not become blanket over all international discourse. The G-20 is primarily a forum for economic issues and should not be downgraded to become an arbitration centre for the West to vent its frustration against Russia. The West should also stop pressuring India to condemn Russia and take a stand against it as the West never concerned itself to take a stand for India when the country faced problems.

Prakhar R. Jaiswal,

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

By successfully hosting a productive G-20 summit, India not only showed its diplomatic skills in navigating complex challenges but also firmly positioned itself as an influential voice for the Global South. Its success in producing a compromise in language on Ukraine and offering an alternative to China’s predatory economic policies is demonstrative of its credentials to become a prominent global leader. India’s growing economic strength, technological capabilities, and novel ideas to reshape the global order were on full display.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Grand Slam win

Coco Gauff has realised her dream early on by clinching her maiden US Open trophy at an age many would be envious of. It is truly a great achievement (‘Sport’, September 11).

A.V. Muralidhara Acharya,

Bengaluru

Gauff’s win was a remarkable display of resilience by a gifted teen. The emergence of talented youngsters like Carlos Alcaraz, Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Holger Vitus Nødskov Rune, Iga Natalia Świątek and Benjamin Todd Shelton shows that the future of tennis is safe.

G. Srinivasan,

Chennai

