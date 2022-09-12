Letters to the Editor — September 12, 2022

Congress polls

The fact that the Congress will now make available the list of all 9,000-plus delegates in connection with the Congress presidential election procedure — after much demand by some of its MPs — in the name of ‘transparency’ does not seem to lend any credence still to the party’s earlier claim that it will hold elections in a free and fair manner (Page 1, September 11). The development only exposes the fact that there are still many in the party who would like the entire election process to be some sort of a ‘mystery’.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

Long march, long road

If the Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is to be a success, it needs to adopt Gandhian methods to interact with India’s teeming masses, listen to them, gauge their moods and also communicate the party’s programmes to them. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should convey to them how his party could improve their lot and also strengthen India’s age-old composite culture.

Since the largely pro-establishment media, particularly its electronic avatar, is likely to show the yatra in a bad light, Mr. Gandhi should tap the party’s publicity department to make sure that the message of the yatra reaches those sitting on the fence. The long march could also be an opportunity for him to free himself from the coterie and reconnect with grass-root party workers who should be enthused to ensure better prospects for the party in 2024.

Samiul Hassan Quadri,

Bikaner, Rajasthan

Queen Elizabeth II

While most of us who were born in independent India have had the opportunity to learn about the reigns of the rulers of yesteryears only from history books, that we have experienced the Elizabethan age and the greatness of the monarch is thought-provoking. The Queen has given many of us a different perspective. If many in the world are in mourning, it is also a reflection of the manner in which the monarch conducted herself. The Queen’s visit to Madras, in 1961, brings back many memories for some of us.

Dhanapalan Fernando,

Chennai

Queen Elizabeth II scripted a royal epic that has straddled many a fascinating phase over seven decades of modern history. She assumed office past the decade when the mighty British empire stood downsized to an island kingdom and a world war that compelled not only the U.K. but also every other nation to rebuild fractured economies. In fact she did preside over two full 30 year economic cycles ending with Brexit, COVID-19 and Ukraine. Her capable and long run in office would support the concept of long-term tenures for sovereign Heads of state.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai