Letters to the Editor — September 12, 2020

Bollywood case

A suicide is a tragic and avoidable loss of life whether it involves a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, especially if it had been entangled in a web of mental illness (Editorial, “Something rotten”, September 11). The newsroom drums beat the wrong tunes of lurid gossip instead of telling a sensitive narrative about society’s imposition of a taboo of mental illness as a plausible reason the actor concerned failed to seek medical help. Broadcasters lost an opportunity to start a conversation about stripping mental sickness of secrecy and shame that force even celebrities to hide their problems, suffer in silence, and take the extreme step when their minds could no longer handle the debilitating assault of despair. Television’s tabloidisation speaks to its inherent nature as an unintellectual and shallow medium.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram

TV anchors have little time to discuss worries over COVID-19, the substantial GDP contraction or the heightened border stand-off. Even the political narrative in the Bihar Assembly election seems to have been hijacked. It is now more centred on the unfortunate death of an actor and the ongoing inquiry. The credibility of any news channel depends upon the sense of occasion, proportion and urgency that it shows in the coverage of events, issues and news. Sensationalism should have no place here. While letting the investigating agencies do their roles, news channels should confine themselves to their chosen and expected role — of providing information that is credible.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

If the pandemic has been the prime concern for each one of us, a murder mystery is prime-time concern of a large section of the vocal media, as there is hardly any other entertainment with cinemas closed and scope for experimentation in the kitchen has its limitations. The editorial makes one recall the Readers’ Editor’s column, on fact-checking, (OpEd page, September 7).

Saurabh Sinha,

Bhilai, Chhattisgarh

It is sad that so much time is being allocated to this case and the law not allowed to take its course. One feels like switching off the television set the minute the news on the case appears as Rhea Chakraborty’s right to privacy and dignity as a woman have been flung to the wind. It is unmistakable that there are political overtones to the case. In the end, this is one case where the Supreme Court of India should step in, suo motu, and stop the media trial.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Defusing border crisis

The talks that India’s External Affairs Minister has been having with his counterpart do not seem to be effective. China appears to show scant respect for the pursuit of reason and peace. The meetings should not end with lunch, a dinner and a photo session but should be purposeful from India’s point of view.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Can talks resolve the border conflict? India and China should understand that it is in their best interests to pursue peace despite everyone knowing how stubborn China is about its territorial integrity. We can see a recognisable difference between China’s statements and the actions of its troops. Even after over 70 years of Independence, India still has border issues with its neighbouring countries; a solution needs to be found.

Nandini Shirurkar,

Pune, Maharashtra

Back to school

We are aware of the significance of the working of educational institutions for the development of a country. And in the pandemic, just as in other fields, education has been hit hard too. Exams have had to be called off, students unable to finish the syllabus and online platforms proving to be of little help as many students do not have access to the required technology or a good net link. And talk now is shifting to the reopening of the schools. Before coming to any conclusion, the government should observe the results other nations experienced when they reopened institutions. Students are the pillars of the country and any step taken in the field of education must be 100% safe.

Nirmala Bishnoi,

Chennai