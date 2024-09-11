Letters to The Editor — September 11, 2024

Levy on policies

It will be a great relief, especially for senior citizens and pensioners, if the new Group of Ministers is able to review the GST tax rate on health and life insurance policies (Page 1, September 10). The GST levy is a heavy burden that weighs down on the limited financial strength of the middle class and salaried sections, as well as senior citizen pensioners.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

The high premium for medical and health insurance is discouraging the common man from buying himself adequate medical coverage. The need for medical insurance for a considerable sum has become imperative given how expensive hospital bills have become. The current tax percentage is almost a fifth of the premium. The rule that once the sum assured is fixed, the policyholder cannot take coverage for a lesser sum when renewing the policy is perhaps a way to ensure that there is a flow of money to insurance companies. If taking medical and health insurance is to aid the policyholder, the government must be considerate.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Focus on race courses

Yesterday it was the iconic Ooty race course and earlier Hyderabad, Bangalore and Bombay. Now the spotlight is on the Madras Race Course, which is being subject to bureaucratic and political whims, without any thought being given to the heavy damage that it does to the entire economic ecology.

Land prices being what they are, no course can afford to pay the dues calculated by the revenue surplus generated. However these are more than made up by indirect and direct tax generation.

The large-scale unorganised employment generation is also no small matter. We are well aware of what forces will be at play once these lands go back to the government.

The media needs to make out a case for the retention of these spaces before they become concrete jungles.

Srinivas Gade,

Chennai