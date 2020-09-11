Letters to the Editor — September 11, 2020

11 September 2020 00:02 IST

LAC tensions

Despite the Moscow meet and the “assurance” by China to maintain status quo, what is being witnessed instead is massive tension after China’s move to pile up troops on the LAC (Page 1, “Massive Chinese build-up on north bank of Pangong lake”, September 10). It also shows Beijing’s utter disregard for the Agreement on the Maintenance of Peace and Tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China Border Areas, of September 1993, and the Agreement on Confidence Building Measures in the Military Field along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China Border Areas, of November 1996. With time running fast, the ball is in India’s court to work on multiple fronts to tackle the unprecedented security challenge. It becomes even more crucial at a time when the Indian economy is showing no signs of recovery.

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

China’s People’s Liberation Army is fast becoming a thorn in India’s flesh and its well-orchestrated moves that have inevitably led to the beefing up of troops across the border have been forcing India to take retaliatory measures. India’s warning to the Chinese to refrain from taking any steps that would result in worsening of bilateral ties has only been falling on deaf ears and the Chinese appear determined to escalate the tension across the Line of Actual Control. With the meetings of the group commanders to defuse the situation being inconclusive, the stage is set for a confrontation that is being forced on India. China will have to take the responsibility if India is constrained to initiate steps to check the PLA’s aggressive tactics.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Politics and Bollywood

The demolition of ‘alleged illegal portions’ of an actor’s bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai — since stopped by the Bombay High Court — is a pointer of something very murky and the possibility of the government of Maharashtra feeling the heat of ongoing investigations (Page 1, “HC stops demolition of house, Kangana lands in Mumbai”, September 10). The speed and manner in which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has executed this demolition can place it in the Guinness World Records. When there are thousands of illegal constructions in and around the city, the targeting of this particular actor only sets off many pertinent questions.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

Most often, there have been political reasons for the demolition or regularisation of ‘illegal’ structures. Come elections, politicians across the spectrum promise regularisation of illegal building, water and electricity connections. As for the move to demolish the actor’s house, there is a possibility that we would have never discovered what was ‘illegal’ about it had the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance continued. When the ‘illegal’ shanties of the poor are demolished, do the media and courts come to their rescue?

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

It was surprising to have The Hindu cover the actor’s arrival in Mumbai and the demolition of parts of her house on its front page. Why the straying away from the path of objective journalism? There is no dearth of critical issues of the day to be covered on the prime page. Unfortunately, the intemperate remarks from one political party and this actor, as well as the machinations of a national political party to get even with its opponent, have taken centre stage. TV channels, as is their wont, have grabbed the opportunity, pushing key issues to the background. Happenings in gleaming, glittering Bollywood appear to be the most pressing issues of the day.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Vaccine development

The testing of AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate being stopped is not an unusual happening in any new drug or vaccine trial.

The episode should be a gentle reminder that there are no shortcuts in developing a vaccine. Deadlines and timelines according to our whims and fancies will not work here as safety and efficacy are non-negotiable. Let the global scientific community take its time to come up with a right and safe solution. Providing it all resources and removing administrative hurdles are the only help it needs from the authorities.

Dr. D.V.G.Sankararao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh