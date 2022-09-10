Letters to the Editor — September 10, 2022

Defusing LAC tensions

There may be some hope in terms of some disengagement by India and China troops on the Line of Actual Control, paving the way for a further de-escalation on the border (Page 1, September 9). However, India should not lower its guard. It would be foolish to take China at face value. The expansionist track of China is a big danger for all.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

Queen Elizabeth II

The passing of the world’s most popular monarch, and also Britain’s longest reigning, evokes sadness. I had the privilege of seeing both the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh during their visit to Madras in 1961, when K. Kamaraj was the Chief Minister of Madras. The three of us — my brothers and I — travelled from Thanjavur with the sole purpose of experiencing the royal visit. Immensely dignified, the Queen was a beacon for the United Kingdom.

A.B. Eddy,

Chennai

The Queen’s passing marks the end of not just an era but also one of the most remarkable public careers in modern history. Amid wars, geopolitical upheavals and a stunning technological revolution, the Queen saw it all, imparting decency and grace and bringing stability to Britain, in turn endearing herself to generations across the world. That she will also fade away from the national anthem, currency notes, the British passport and many aspects of life in Britain and beyond is an aspect to note.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

The Queen was a remarkable lady who steered the monarchy through turbulent times. She was a rock to the world during many of its phases — political, economic and social. She will be missed.

Devadas V.,

Kannur, Kerala

That the Queen struck a chord is evident, with politicians, diplomats and the common man acknowledging her stature. Her passing leaves behind a void, and it remains to be seen whether King Charles III can emulate the monarch in carrying out her duties.

Deepa Viswanath,

Bengaluru

The monarch was a source of great strength and commanded much respect. It is very simple: there can never be anyone like her.

Shruti Nohwar,

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

As the titular head of the nation, the Queen enhanced that respect with her dignified deportment at all times. She crossed many a storm, both global and personal. One hopes that King Charles III is able to uphold the high traditions and retain the affection for the royalty.

K.R. Jayaprakash Rao,

Mysuru

There have been a myriad feelings and opinions about the Queen’s passing and the relevance of the British monarchy. However, it would be graceful to bow our heads and pray for the departed soul.

S. Srimoolanathan,

Folsom, California, U.S.

A true global personality, the monarch strode the world like a colossus, witnessing global events that have shaped the world. This is the end of an era.

Angara Venkata Girija Kumar,

Chennai