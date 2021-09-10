Letters to the Editor — September 10, 2021

10 September 2021 00:02 IST

Democracy at stake

The recent statement of the Chief Justice of India, that the Government is not obeying Court orders, is unprecedented in a constitutional democracy. It is destructive of democracy itself because the Constitution has pride of place for the enforcement of the Supreme Court’s orders, under Articles 141, 142 and 144. It is needless to cite, much less recite, that the Supreme Court, under those Articles, has ample powers to see that its orders are implemented. It is their restraint which has led to the present state of affairs.

Far from lamenting over the Government not implementing its orders, the top court should turn the question to itself. Therein lies the answer. The present Government’s sense of majoritarianism without any constitutional direction has led to this state of affairs. This has to be corrected. And it is not too late.

N.G.R. Prasad, Advertising Advertising

Chennai

Monetising assets

The ‘monetising of public assets’ carries the risk of ultimately putting more wealth in the hands of a select few in the country. In fact these buyers are sure to be utilising the assets only in the businesses which suit them the most. It may also lead to clandestine transitions by the buyers of such assets who may ‘sublet’ such assets or properties on perpetual basis to others on which the Government of India will virtually have no control. If the businesses of these buyers flop on account of the many global reasons of depression, there are chances that banks and financial institutions could face difficulties.

The Government of India must tread carefully by putting in place a regulatory framework so that private players do not exploit consumers by levying irrational charges in airports, railway or road utility projects. Transparency in the monetisation of assets has to be ensured.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana, Punjab

Learning Hindi

There are many who would agree with Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s views about the fallout of having opposed Hindi blindly. Apart from being spoken and understood across several States, Hindi is the easiest language to learn. I found myself in trouble when I moved to Vrindavan-Mathura from Chennai, being unable to communicate in Hindi. Of course I managed to overcome the handicap by acquiring a fair amount of spoken Hindi watching children’s serials! Let us approach this issue of learning Hindi with an open mind.

M.R. Anand,

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Srinivasa Sastri

Teacher’s Day, on September 5, has passed, which also marks the birthday of scholar-statesman Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

There is another tall Indian, acclaimed for his oratory and command over the English language, who deserves recognition too — V.S. Srinivasa Sastri whose birthday falls on September 22.

Both sons of India brought their share of plaudits to our country.

Srinivasa Sastri made a mark at the Round Table Conferences. That Sastri was a spitting image of Demosthenes, that grandiloquent orator and peerless patriot, was the confirmed opinion of all the delegates. The Tamil Nadu government has been recognising noteworthy contributions of the past made by tall citizens, and can perhaps think of honouring Sastri, who was a walking encyclopaedia. Perhaps an academic prize in his honour would be ideal.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai