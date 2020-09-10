Letters to the Editor — September 10, 2020

India and the world

Though the continuing volatile situation in West Asia and growing turbulence in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific being stirred by China are matters of concern, it is the growing trade war between the U.S. and China which will have a long-term impact on the international order (Editorial page, “What is in a NAM and India’s alignment”, September 9). The immediate consequence has been the coming together of Russia and China and the belligerent attitude of China. Given the flux in the international order and China’s aggressive postures on the Line of Actual Control, India has to move with great caution in forging alliances. While the current level of strategic partnership with U.S. and other Quad countries has produced its dynamics, India needs to look at Russia and also improve its relations with the countries in its neighbourhood. With economic interests becoming dominant in international equations, it is imperative that India concentrates on making its economy stronger and forging wide-ranging partnerships.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

During the Nehru-Gandhian era, the foreign policy was based on “one world”. When we are celebrating 75 years of the UN, we should recollect the contribution made by India (Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit) in the formative years of the UN and the key role India played in passing a resolution against apartheid.

But are we a leader today or do we have any trusted neighbour or friends?

There has definitely been a sea change in our foreign policy since then. Though foreign policy is guided by national interests, and, now, our close ties with the U.S., India should not let down its long-trusted friends.

James Arputharaj Williams,

Bengaluru

Untold story

Kesavananda Bharati’s case, the most celebrated judgment of the Supreme Court of India till date, was the first in a batch of writ petitions which challenged land reform laws in various States (“Kesavananda Bharati — the petitioner who saved democracy, but lost his case in Supreme Court”, September 7). All the writ petitions on the same point were clubbed together and the case had come to be known as ‘Kesavananda Bharathi’s case’ as it was the first writ petition on that point.

It is hardly a known fact that Nani Palkhivala was not engaged by the seer; the eminent jurist represented some other writ petitioner. Nani Palkhivala, who had already established himself as a legal luminary at that time, reached acme and international fame after saving Indian democracy by ensuring that Parliament had power to amend any part of the Constitution but not its basic structure; the power to amend the basic structure till date remains with the courts. The subsequent interesting events that unfolded including Indira Gandhi’s attempt to review the judgment which was aborted midway are part of judicial folklore.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu