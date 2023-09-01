Letters to The Editor — September 1, 2023

September 01, 2023 12:24 am | Updated August 31, 2023 11:08 pm IST

Water rights, the future

River water sharing has become a very politicised issue. Instead of fighting against each other, the stakeholders should think ahead of how to manage water. With climate change a reality now, ways and means must be thought of to conserve water. Recycling, arresting leakage and better water use must be thought of. More tanks and afforestation along rivers will help. Almost all rivers are rain fed and serious thought must be given to better water use.

Gopalaswamy J.,

Chennai

China’s actions

China‘s justification in bringing out a new map is nothing but an audacious act of provocation and a deliberate attempt to ruffle feathers. China cannot dictate terms to India which needs an appropriate response at the highest political level, since rebuttals through diplomatic channels seem to have little impact. China’s action has rendered the recent talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping a farce. India needs to counter Beijing’s irresponsible claims firmly .

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

China understands and respects force and power. It is unfortunate that Beijing continues to treat India like a weakling. India needs to stop its weak diplomatic protests and begin to act like a major power. Perhaps a non-binding alliance with NATO can be thought of. Next, India should embark on a tour to promote democracy across Asia, starting with Taiwan. Lastly, India must clearly state that Tibet is disputed territory.

Anandasubramanian C.P.,

Chennai

