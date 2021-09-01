Letters to the Editor — September 1, 2021

01 September 2021 00:02 IST

It’s ‘denationalisation’

The use of the word “Monetisation” by the Narendra Modi government is nothing but a euphemism for undoing the process of nationalisation, or in other words, ‘denationalisation’. The long cherished goal of socialism, first included as a part in the Directive Principles, following a resolution by the Indian National Congress at its Avadi session in 1955, and later incorporated through the 42nd amendment to the Constitution in 1976, to strive towards the establishment of a sovereign, socialist, secular democratic republic, is being buried. It is in moments like these that the Indian electorate wonders why there is no strong political Opposition.

Seshagiri Row Karry,

Hyderabad

Grow oil palm plan

Going in for a non-native plant species is asking for trouble, especially if the plan is to cultivate it on a large scale. Yes, the oil palm plan is a recipe for an environmental disaster (Page 1, August 30). The uncontrolled growth of ‘Seemai karuvelam’ trees in the plains of Tamil Nadu became a nightmare in many districts. At another level, plantation cash crops have caused havoc in the High Ranges. The so-called commercial benefits of the oil palm should not make us lose sight of the larger picture.

P. David Balasingh,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

The Centre’s proposal will result in the destruction of rainforests, one of nature’s best ‘carbon sinks’. Rainforests, especially in areas where the Centre plans to cultivate oil palm — the north-east and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands — will face grave danger. There is sure to be the use of fertilizers and pesticides which will bring in their own set of problems. Why cannot there be a plan to help our farmers grow indigenous and sustainable oilseed varieties? A detail in the report is cause for suspicion — the allegation by Congress leader and former Union Environment Minister that the plan is designed to “benefit Patanjali and Adani, both corporates with interests in edible oil expansion”.

M. Deepika,

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

The apprehensions of activists about the ill-effects that the introduction of oil palm will have in the north-east and the Andaman have basis. That oil palm is an extremely water intensive plant (an estimated 300 litres per plant) is a matter of concern. In case the plan moves ahead, sustainable production is essential. The sites for the plantations have to be chosen with great care.

Dibakar Mitra,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Haul of medals

The medal rain for India at the on-going Tokyo Paralympics is a shining example of ‘ Yes, they can’. There is ability in disability also. The athletes have demonstrated that they can change the word and the world for us.

R. Sampath,

Chennai