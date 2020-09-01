Letters to the Editor — September 1, 2020

01 September 2020 00:02 IST

Pranab Mukherjee

The news that the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, is no more has pained millions. One of the most respected personalities among politicians, he was noted for his intelligence, wit and decision-making skills. More than being an intellect, he was one of the few politicians of his time who could not be questioned when it came to “integrity”. India will miss an upright man who led a life by setting an example.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

In the passing of the former President of India, the country has lost a veteran and gentle politician adored by all the sections of the political spectrum. He will be missed immensely for his political acumen and sane advice.

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

The passing of the former President is a huge loss. A many time MP as well as Union Minister, Mr. Mukherjee’s contributions towards nation-building are something that will never be forgotten in Indian politics. He also contributed extensively towards his home State, West Bengal. His excellent knowledge of parliamentary matters is a trait that very few present-day politicians can match. India has truly lost a doyen of Indian politics.

Anish Esteves,

Mumbai

Toy story

In the past, many Indian toys reflected Indian culture and a certain practicality alongside creativity. Toys were simple and there was no competition with technology. It will certainly be a challenge to create something that attracts children as something of value beyond a tech gadget. Additionally, given the attention span of today’s generation, keeping them engaged should be the objective. Now that the Prime Minister has focused on the subject, creators and toy manufacturers should strive to make a mark as far as India is concerned in the global toy market (Page 1, “India has potential to be a global toy hub: Modi”, August 31).

Isha Kelaskar,

Mumbai

It is hoped that with no less than the Prime Minister drawing attention to the industry, the central and State governments will prop up the toy-making business. In this connection, one recalls the report, “In toy city of Channapatna, artisans await govt. assistance”, Aug. 31). The history of Channapatna toys can be traced to the time of Tipu Sultan, who encouraged artisans be taught the art of making wooden toys. However, later, it was Bavas Miyan, known as the ‘father of the Channapatna Toy’, who adopted Japanese technology in the making of toys and helped the local artisans improve their craft in a big way. In fact, Channapatna toys have a global connection also. It so happened that former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama was astonished by these beautiful toys and took a few back home as mementos.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

The global toy market is growing exponentially and India must leverage its strengths from its well-established toy clusters — at Channapatna, Kondapalli, Thanjavur, Dhubri and Varanasi — if the country is to give global players a run for their money.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

The Prime Minister has highlighted an important subject. Childhood is a golden period in life and toys play a vital role in the development, recreation and education of children. Toys made by Indian manufacturers should not only be inexpensive and safe but also conform to our culture, traditions and needs. Even children of poor families must get ample chances to play with toys.

Sunil Chopra,

Ludhiana, Punjab

Sharing the honours

Full marks to the Indian chess contingent which emerged as joint winners with Russia in the World Chess championship, the first of its kind to be hosted on a virtual platform (‘Sport’ page, “India and Russia joint champions”, August 31). Koneru Hampy’s class act was the raison d'être for the Indians making the cut. It is unfortunate that the finals proved indecisive due to technical glitches.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru