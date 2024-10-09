ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — October 9, 2024
Published - October 09, 2024 12:24 am IST

Exit polls, actual results

The spectacular victory of the BJP in Haryana has jettisoned all exit polls. Such a ‘pre-result exercise’ lacks proper analysis. Even the exit polls for Jammu and Kashmir were quite off the mark. As all pre- and post-election exit polls vitiate the free will and mental peace of voters respectively, the Election Commission of India may consider banning them in the interests of a healthy democracy. The people have reposed full faith in the government of the day and its leader.

K. Chellappan,

Chennai

The poll results have spelt a surprise for the main national parties, the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, and psephologists alike. Psephology has lost its earlier charm. In the last two or three elections, psephologists’ predictions have been going awry.

A. Thirugnanasambantham,

Coimbatore

