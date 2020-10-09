Letters to the Editor — October 9, 2020

09 October 2020 00:02 IST

Quad dynamics

On the Australia-India-Japan-United States Quadrilateral, or the Quad, the goal must be long-term architecture for the region (Editorial, “Four for one”, October 8). India ought to discount for now the idea of establishing a wing akin to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization till deeper bonds take root among the four, and perhaps to add in time a couple more. The entity should better stay an economic platform — a fair riposte to China’s Belt Road Initiative — as each of the four members would need to stay heavily engaged with China on trade.

The Quad is an opportunity to cultivate countries in the South East Asian arena, to collaborate on initiatives that they may not be able to accomplish on their own. And that could be the first phase of engagement. As the Quad acquires political overtones, it could manifest itself as a security umbrella for the region.

R. Narayanan, Advertising Advertising

Navi Mumbai

Science that matters

Gene editing is deserving of the Nobel Prize. Reading genomes has now progressed extremely rapidly, taking just hours. What was once just a sci-fi writer’s dream is now a reality. Though welcome as a potential new tool in the fight against diseases, it does come with ethical concerns. Many countries have no legislation on genetic modification in reproduction. It is for our leaders, scientists, ethicists and legal experts to plan how India should be a part of this revolution.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

The applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology in different areas including biotechnology, medicine and basic research are unlimited. However, a carefully balanced approach needs to be taken by the international scientific community to look into the prospects, limitations and ethical issues when it comes to tinkering with the genomes of different organisms. Man playing god needs real prudence.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Politics and corruption

Those who have even elementary knowledge of political corruption in this country are unlikely to be excited over the report, “Bungalow, estate owned by Sasikala, kin attached” (Page 1, October 8), even if estimated to be valued at ₹2,000 crore. Though Ms. V.K. Sasikala is undergoing a jail term in a disproportionate assets case, one should remember that the case ended without any effective warning for ‘future corruption’. Public perception is that many politicians and a few others continue to accumulate assets that are disproportionate to their known sources of income. A truthful auditing at an impartial level of everyone’s assets must be a regular feature. In the case of politicians, it should be conducted at least for the last 50 years — a Utopian suggestion.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Dismal IPL match

In the Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match in Abu Dhabi (‘Sport’ page, “Super Kings lose the plot, Knight Riders hold their nerve”, October 8), there is no doubt that CSK lost from a winning position. At the crease, Kedar Jadhav was all at sea. He played 12 balls, that is, two overs, and scored just seven runs. As a four-down batsman, in his place, Mahendra Singh Dhoni should have asked Dwayne Bravo to come in.

Dhoni exited from the crease when his presence mattered the most. It was only these players who scored runs: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu. Ravindra Jadeja’s innings was like a flash in the pan — too little, too late. Dhoni needs to ensure that CSK pulls up its socks.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

One fails to understand how a batsman like Kedar Jadhav is a part of the team despite his lacklustre performances. On the other hand, the highest wicket-taker of the last IPL, Imran Tahir, is unable to find a place in the team. There is no point in CSK coach Stephen Fleming fuming in the pavilion; he needs to share the blame with MSD for the mess so far.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai