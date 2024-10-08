Letters to The Editor — October 8, 2024

Put an end to this

As a mother of a 10-year-old girl, I am unable to even think of the terror that a nine-year-old girl in West Bengal underwent (“HC orders autopsy at AIIMS for Bengal child rape victim”, October 7). I urge our legislators to amend the relevant sections in our laws to ensure rigorous punishment. Such brutal incidents are happening time and again and there needs to be a stop. Nothing can heal the deep wounds inflicted in the minds of the parents.

Chithra Joseph,

Hyderabad

Israel’s aggression

It is the first anniversary of the October 7 attacks and Israel does not seem to be anywhere near stopping its offensive against non-state actors ‘threatening’ its sovereignty and peace. International leaders must prevent further escalations. The U.S. needs to reset its ties with Iran.

Shivansh Deo,

Motihari, Bihar

The assumed legitimacy of Netanyahu’s military excesses that is driving him against Hamas and Hezbollah is that these organisations are named as terror outfits. He also has to go on with the wars as the moment they stop, there will be issues as far as the stability of his government is concerned.

Another aspect of the conflict and its projection to the world is the heavily biased western media. It is time that Israel looks at the human angle.

S. Kamat,

Mysuru

Chennai air show

For spectators at Chennai’s Marina, the show on Sunday by the Indian Air Force was mind boggling. Unfortunately, the weather and poor management were spoilers. We need to adopt best event management practices, leverage technology and data in planning for mass events and have a task force that brings the police, transport, health and civic officials on one platform.

R. Srivatsan,

Chennai

Though the event was a proud reminder of India’s growing self-reliance in defence, it raises an important question about the need for the Indian Air Force to have aggressively promoted the show as an occasion to set a new world record by aiming to mobilise such an enormous crowd, much beyond the manageable level.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai