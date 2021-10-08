Letters to the Editor — October 8, 2021

‘Save a life’ incentive

The ‘Good Samaritan’ scheme to ensure a better response to intervene and save the lives of road accident victims could be a game-changer. But it is possible that many a Good Samaritan, true to their nature, may not be that willing to collect a reward. To reduce road accidents, strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations is key. It should be ‘ABC’ (Always Be Careful) on the road.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

I am a regular highway and city driver since 1967. Accidents that are routinely and conveniently attributed to “speeding” have their cause elsewhere: heavy vehicles habitually hog the extreme right lane, forcing motorists and others to overtake from the left, or pass from the extreme left lane; most trucks driving at night have inadequate or non-working tail-lights. Reflectors are not an alternative; tail lights of trucks, even when working, are obstructed with heavy metal strips, supposedly to protect them from damage; trucks are often carelessly parked without the mandatory warning lights. What we need is a thorough check of tail lights at least at every inter-State checkpost, and vigorous patrolling.

Phiroze B. Javeri,

Mumbai

Common school system

As someone who teaches in a public school, one has every reason to confirm the fact of a huge increase in admissions in such schools in the aftermath of the financial distress among a section which has been forced them to withdraw their wards from private schools. It is also to be noted that many private schools, especially the unregistered ones, have closed down. This too has contributed to the increase in public school enrolment. There are some lessons: one, we need to have a robust public school system whose schools ought to be sufficiently funded, staffed and equipped to cater to the needs of all children in their respective neighbourhoods. Two, it is the people who must come together to demand such a system of public education, for governments are increasingly uninterested in creating or sustaining the public system, including that of education. An unfortunate consequence of this sudden rise in the number of students in public schools is that most schools are not ready to handle the emerging situation. Not only do they suffer from a lack of infrastructure and other resources but there is also a shortage of staff which is only getting exacerbated by the mindless deputation of teachers on non-academic duties. After all, children of the powerful and the well-off do not study in these schools. This brings us to the final lesson — people would not have suffered such a distressing situation had there been a common school system ensuring equitable education.

Firoz Ahmad,

New Delhi