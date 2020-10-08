Letters to the Editor — October 8, 2020

08 October 2020 00:02 IST

A disintegration

The handling of the Hathras assault and murder case is a total failure of our legal and law enforcement systems. From the badgering of the victim’s family to outright denial of the grievous crime, it is a case defined by its incompetence. This blatant miscarriage of justice does not behove a country which seeks to position itself as a world leader. Over the last two years, NCRB data show crimes against women to have risen significantly; the same can be said about crimes against Dalits.

Rahul Iyer,

Bengaluru

Ever since the unfortunate incident, the Uttar Pradesh government has only been trying to hush up the issue with various theories. Every development seems to have political patronage. Instead of protecting the life, liberty and dignity of the downtrodden and the vulnerable, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is only exploring ways to divert attention from the government’s failures. When will the conscience of the Chief Minister be reflected?

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

Instead of playing its role swiftly, effectively and honestly by being benign and empathetic to the family of the victim, the political and administrative apparatus of the State is stooping low, creating the perception that it is shielding the accused, suppressing evidence and stifling rightful demands for justice for the victim. It is disgusting to note that there are political attempts to rally support in favour of the accused. One hopes that the judiciary will be firm and deliver justice (Page 1, “Will ensure smooth probe into Hathras gang rape”, October 7)

N. Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad

The fact that the Supreme Court has now stepped in gives us some hope that justice will be ensured (Page 1, “Will ensure smooth probe into Hathras gang rape, says SC”, October 7). The top court must make it clear that it will enforce strict and personal supervision of the investigations, given the U.P. government’s track record in the Unnao case. When such atrocities are happening in a BJP-ruled State, it is perplexing that the Prime Minister is still quiet.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Science and research

Zeal about science and harnessing it for human welfare primarily led the great work on the (hepatitis) viruses in the 1970s, and the subject of the Medicine Nobel now. The illness was serious but did not cripple society like this new virus has done now. There was no pressure on time to get at the basic science first and then go on to create effective vaccines and medicines. Science and human welfare are still the considerations, but when it comes to vaccines and new treatment protocols, commercial success as well politics of nations seem to drive the actual story today. Science will ultimately come to our aid, but it is now an issue of society; commerce needs to take a back seat. There is no purpose in developing drugs that will cost thousands of dollars per course. International science has unravelled this virus considerably and continues to do so. There seems to be considerable scope in exploring old and repurposed drugs to fight this virus and successfully too. Commercial considerations would not be fascinated by such a prospect. Society looks up to science for fast help. And the science, if it succeeds, would be worth a Noble Prize.

M. Balakrishnan,

Bengaluru