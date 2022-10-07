Letters to the Editor — October 7, 2022

New party and unity

At a time when efforts are being made by most Opposition party leaders to forge a united front in order to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the launching of a new national party by the Telangana Chief Minister is an unfortunate development. It will hamper the unity bid (Inside pages, October 6). If every regional party leader wants to be in the limelight because of his or her egoism and disregards unity efforts, it will benefit only the ruling party. When is the Opposition going to follow the lesson about unity?

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

The renaming of the TRS as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi with the intention of making it a national party may not pay off. It is very doubtful whether the BRS will have any impact in Telangana. People may perhaps prefer a regional party that can meet the State’s aspirations rather than a national party formed mainly to fulfil the personal aspirations of an individual.

K.R. Jayaprakash Rao,

Mysuru

NGT penalty

A report on the Telangana government finding fault with the National Green Tribunal for levying a ₹3,800 crore penalty for its failure to manage or treat solid and liquid waste is odd. The NGT is a judicial tribunal. The aggrieved party has the option to challenge the move before the appellate court, the High Court for the State of Telangana. Criticism does not work.

A. Venkaiah,

Hyderabad

Quality control worries

A report about the World Health Organization medical alert over four cough/cold syrups made by a firm in India ought to be probed thoroughly by the Drugs Controller General of India. Another area of concern is the quality of medicines available at Jan Aushadhi kendras. Though much cheaper when compared to medications in other medical shops, their manufacture by not so familiar pharma companies is a worry. The Central Drug Standards Control Organization (under the Directorate General of Health Services, Health Ministry) should clear the air.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai