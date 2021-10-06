Letters to the Editor — October 6, 2021

06 October 2021 00:02 IST

Farmers’ protest

It is baffling why the Uttar Pradesh government has been trying to prevent Opposition party leaders from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, where four farmers were mowed to death (Inside pages, October 5). The facts are already in the public domain and it is only natural that the leaders of these parties would like to meet the affected families. In the Hathras gang-rape case too there were similar restrictions. The question/observation raised and made by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister — as to whether Indian residents require a passport or visa to visit Uttar Pradesh — is pertinent.

D. Sethuraman, Advertising Advertising

Chennai

There is no gainsaying the fact that this country has never been very considerate when it comes to the interests of the farmers and other unorganised sections. The present government’s reluctance to extend statutory protection to MSP is of a piece with that approach. Should not we, as a society, be equally concerned about the welfare of the ‘annadata’ who ensures that there is food on our table? Should we be grudging them for even the protection of a decent MSP?

G.G. Menon,

Tripunithura, Kerala

China’s intrusions

As with India, China will continue to practise this form of “Grey zone” warfare with other nations (‘World’ page, “China sends 52 jets towards Taiwan”, October 5. It will be misplaced optimism for India to expect a shift in China’s foreign policy approach. China is adept at protracting negotiations only to buy time and consolidate its territorial gains. The long-term implication for India in this form of “Grey War’ is that the entire India-China border will continue to be sensitive; to expect a resolution would mean being unrealistic.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Fading green cover

India’s forests are in danger not because of its “nearly 270 million people including local tribals” who “depend on the forest for subsistence” alone. The Central and State governments are responsible too for giving unlimited freedom to the corporate mining industry and so-called developmental projects to destroy precious forests. As Prerna Singh Bindra says in her book, The Vanishing: India’s Wildlife Crisis, “we continue to clear no less than 135 hectares of forests a day, diverting it for various projects such as highways, mines, and cement factories... And we pitch their protection, and that of a healthy environment, against development....”

Sukumaran C.V.,

Kongad, Palakkad, Kerala