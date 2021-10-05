Letters to the Editor — October 5, 2021

05 October 2021 00:02 IST

No common ground

It is quite distressing that the deadlock between the Union Government and the protesting farmers is nowhere near any sort of resolution; matters seem to be worsening every day (Page 1, “Four farmers killed as car in Minister’s convoy runs amok”, October 4). No amount of compensation will bring back the lives lost and animosities could only rise further.

Unfortunately, the silence of the judiciary is also quite baffling.

The political class has collectively failed the nation as it only pursues vote bank politics. The loss of man hours due to the prolonged agitations does not seem to concern governments. While farmers’ leaders are also expected to act with responsibility in handling the agitation, the Government cannot abdicate its responsibility in settling the issue amicably. It is too late already.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana, Punjab

The narcotics trail

The Narcotics Control Bureau may have uncovered another case of drug peddling and consumption, but this may not have the desired results unless it is able to strike at the source from where the narcotic products come. They are grown in farms, produced in labs or sourced from outside the country. The activities of the rich and the famous may make headlines (Page 1, “8 held after drug raid on cruise ship”, October 4), but one also expects stringent action in other cases such as Mundra (Inside pages, “DRI pursuing leads on heroin seizure”, October 4).

Kaizad B. Irani,

Pune

The ship raid and the Mundra port seizure only show the unchecked flow of narcotics into the hands of those who want it. The NCB should track the sources and suppliers. Leaders, teachers and parents have a key role to play in curbing India’s growing drug menace.

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala