Letters to the Editor — October 5, 2020

05 October 2020 00:02 IST

Tunnel inauguration

The Prime Minister, true to his form, never misses an opportunity to ridicule the Congress for failures (Page 1, October 4). However, this is like flogging a dead horse — the Indian National Congress is facing an existential crisis and apportioning blame on it does not strike a chord with people. Despite the NDA being in the saddle for long, the country has not witnessed any conspicuous change on the political, social or economic fronts. Even ties with neighbouring countries are at all-time low. The government gleefully cites ‘acts of god’ for its failures. The common man earnestly waits for the government to start delivering on its promises; sloganeering and punch lines are not helping.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida

It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister has yet again used a public function to target the previous government as if he was addressing a political rally. I have nothing against the present government taking credit for speeding up projects. The leader ought to understand that while taking up initial work in such difficult terrain, there are hurdles to clear.

The most challenging is excavation during heavy snowfall. There were other difficulties including disposal of huge quantities of excavated rock and soil and heavy ingress of water. There were also extreme natural events. Keeping the upcoming elections in mind, that the Prime Minister used the opportunity to inaugurate the project in person, instead of a virtual unveiling, shows narrow thinking.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

Crime and the politics

The recent incidents in Hathras and Balrampur are a shocking example of continuing apathy and deprivation that is heaped on certain deprived sections of society. What is appalling is the state apparatus actively working to thwart justice to the victim and her family. What is even more shocking in 21st century India is the apparent apathy by law makers as well as the enforcers. Delays in registering complaints, trying to browbeat so-called lower castes into withdrawing complaints, ‘doctored’ reports, etc. ensure that these victims do not get justice (and in the Hathras case, not even decent final rites).

Prabhakar S.,

Chennai

The sad reality is whatever the political party and their tussles, the fate of the hapless and the downtrodden continues to be the same — sad. There are enough laws and constitutional organs such as the executive, legislature and judiciary need to work in tandem to eliminate the grave ills haunting our society.

Jayashree Thampi,

Thiruvananthapuram