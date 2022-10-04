Letters to the Editor — October 4, 2022

Congress election

In the Congress elections in the 1930s, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose triumphed over Mahatma Gandhi’s nominee. Though none in the present situation can be compared to the stalwarts of those days, the situation is somewhat similar. What the Congress needs at this hour is a dynamic and independent leader who will be a good communicator and can contest elections that matter. Further, he should be in a position to connect with the middle class and have mass appeal. Between the two candidates in the fray, Shashi Tharoor possesses most of these requirements. This could be the last occasion for the Congress to serve the country if it does not get its act together.

K.R. Parthasarathy,

Chennai

The Gehlot episode in Rajasthan does dent the Congress. Now that a patch up of sorts in its internal turmoil has emerged, this is the ideal time for Congress stalwarts from every State to give a fillip to the ongoing padayatra. Apart from showcasing a reconciliation within, their energetic participation should enable the movement to grow across the States.

Regaining cadre strength and energy is the paramount goal — and that entails patience and toil. The tide and the times will eventually throw up the effective leader.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Court verdict and rights

The Supreme Court’s verdict enabling a woman’s full rights over her body, irrespective of whether she is married or not, has caused much relief to Indian women. And rightly so, because India is, perhaps, the first country to ensure this, unlike the United States which has taken a regressive step backwards. But while jubilant, women should be wary of the flip side too.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

The verdict may have shown the way ahead but the fact is that issues concerning safe abortion services, easy access to contraceptives, proper implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act and better sex education especially in the rural areas, do persist. The Government needs to look into such issues to help address the problems concerning women’s reproductive health.

Anany Mishra,

Bhilai, Chhattisgarh