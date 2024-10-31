Letters to The Editor — October 31, 2024

New party, the TVK

There is no second opinion that the first conference of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, organised by its founder-actor, Vijay, has ended successfully with lakhs of the matinee idol’s fans in attendance (Editorial, October 30). However, the actor failed miserably in convincing the public of the ideologies of his party and the real purpose of coming to politics other than to win the elections — read becoming the Chief Minister of the State. His rhetoric sounded more like a film dialogue than that by a person with vision.

Tamil Nadu is a State that has seen many players from the film world, with many of them lamenting their hasty decisions. One waits to see the outcome of this venture.

Shalini Gerald,

Chennai

The political entry of actor Vijay will certainly cause a change in Tamil Nadu politics. Sharing power is becoming the clear expectation from the DMK’s alliance partners especially after the son of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has been elevated as the Deputy Chief Minister.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

Actor Vijay’s new political party appears to have no ideological moorings and seem to be purely dependent on the charisma of the actor and his popularity among the masses based on his acting skills. Given such a base, is it possible to build a party by making a few attractive promises? Unless Mr. Vijay comes up with a deeper ideological foundation, backed by political, developmental and welfare programmes that are radically different, it would be an almost impossible task for him to make a strong imprint in a politically conscious State.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

People in the State are aware of the fate of earlier political ventures. There are two essential factors that go into the founding of new parties. The first is that the founders of new parties should have the requisite experience in the political field and ought to have done their homework before building castles in the air.

The second one is that those who desire to jump into the muddy waters of politics must be prepared to face the music.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Justice K.S. Puttaswamy

The perspicacious judgments of Justice K.S. Puttaswamy, who passed away a few days ago, have left an indelible mark on the interpretation of tax statutes. His role in the Aadhaar case showcased his dedication to protecting individual rights. His contributions will continue to serve as a rudiment for legal jurisprudence and inspire future generations of legal minds.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

