Letters to The Editor — October 31, 2023

October 31, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

A.P. train accident

Every train accident only serves as a blunt reminder to the Indian Railways of the need to ensure that its passengers have a safe journey and comfortable service (Page 1, October 30). The promotion of luxury trains such as Vande Bharat and NaMo Bharat services is acceptable, but these additions should not be at the expense of existing passenger services/trains. Only a thorough review will unearth deficiencies in Railways.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

One hopes that the Indian Railways has learnt lessons from the catastrophic accident at Balasore, which saw trains colliding. Are there gaps in the signalling systems? Such accidents, at frequent intervals, will only erode the confidence of the passengers. With the advent of high-speed trains, the Railways should make every endeavour to ensure the maintenance of tracks and signalling systems. The guilty should face stringent punishment. Locomotive pilots should undergo intense medical screening with a check on their visual parameters at frequent intervals.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

The railway accident raises public concerns about railway safety once again. The primary objective of the transport leviathan lies in the primacy of reaching the passengers ‘body and soul together’ to their booked destination. The profit motive should be subsequent or secondary, as the Railways is a public utility.

N. Sadasivan Pillai,

Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh

Blasts in Kerala

The attempt to ‘communalise’ the explosions at a convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Kalamassery near Kochi was foiled by the ‘perpetrator’ of the crime himself (Page 1, “Blasts kill two, injure 41 at prayer meet at Kochi”, October 30). His timely surrender and confession to the crime prevented the vitiation of the social atmosphere. Unfortunately, some right-wing zealots jumped the gun and made statements linking the bomb blasts to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and described it as a ‘terrorist attack’. It is important to eschew the tendency to try to capitalise on human tragedies. It is a sad fact that we live in a world where people are willing to kill and die for religions. Sometimes internecine feuds and doctrinal positions within a religion or even a denomination too result in tragedies. The tragic incident highlights the need for inculcating a sense of humanity and the preciousness of human life in individuals, sects, religious communities and the wider society to behave sensibly and humanely.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

It is unfortunate that the Kalamassery case in Kerala has taken a political turn and the ruling party and Opposition are levelling allegations against each other. Baseless accusations, rumours and speculation do not do any good in this kind of a situation. An investigation into the matter must be thorough and time bound so that the culprit/s can be nailed at the earliest. And, political parties should also refrain from appeasement of radical elements.

Bal Govind,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Only a thorough investigation will reveal the truth. But politicians have already put the cart before the horse and with their equivocal comments are trying to vitiate the situation by using religion for electoral gains. It is of utmost importance that the State administration and police maintain peace and order.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Then and now

A snippet in “From the Archives 50 years ago”, read, “Egypt and Israel end 17 day war”. The world has evolved to a great extent, but distrust among nations still persists.

K. Swaminathan,

Chennai