Letters to The Editor — October 31, 2022

Defuse the Ukraine war

Despite India’s various ‘non-aligned comments’ on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, New Delhi has still to see any reaction from Moscow. Whether it was the Defence Secretary dialogue in which Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh put forward India’s views on the use of nuclear weapons, or Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment to President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, there is just quiet. What is intriguing is Russia remaining continually silent when one of its biggest supporters globally has time and again spoke out against the war.

Prakul Sisodia,

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

The Russia-Ukraine war has proved the dictum that it is easy to begin a war but difficult to end it. Coming on the heels of the pandemic, the war has caused a profound humanitarian and economic crisis. The international community must bring both the parties to the table and solve the issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

B. Vidhyadharini,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

The callous and careless attitudes on both sides of the conflict make it obvious that there is no sane leader on either side. Both sides have now resorted to indiscriminate accusations, leading to even greater tensions and the threat of a nuclear war. It is even more appalling that there seems to be no globally respected leader who is willing to take any initiative to diffuse the situation. Commerce, trade and not so enlightened self interest seem to be dictating the behaviour of all top leaders. They cleverly mask their apathy in meaningless diplomatic language, little realising the very existence of this planet is at stake. There has to be “take some give some” both ways. Is the UN listening?

A.S. Srinivasan,

Chennai

On phosphorus

In the very informative article on banana (October 30), the reference to its nutritive value implies elemental phosphorus (noun). The spelling “phosphorous” is when used as an adjective, as in phosphorous pentoxide — what I used to tell my chemistry students!

R. Wilfred Sugumar

Chennai