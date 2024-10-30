GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — October 30, 2024
Published - October 30, 2024 12:24 am IST

New party

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has sent out the right message at the launch of his fledgling party. It was refreshing to have an emphasis on the much maligned word ‘secular’. Mr. Vijay’s commitment to fight divisive forces and corruption with equal force would stand him and his party in good stead.

The policies and programmes of the party seem promising. The challenge lies in converting his huge fan base into a fighting political force.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Srirangam, Tamil Nadu

One more political ‘star’ has risen on the Tamil Nadu political horizon. However, Mr. Vijay has trotted out several promises which are, more or less, the same political rhetoric we have been hearing for the past several decades. What is amusing about his ‘action plan’ is his promise to abolish the post of Governor. It is unfortunate that matinee idols in the State still continue to take the electorate for granted.

P.G. Menon,

Chennai

Heatwave as a ‘disaster’

Declaring a heatwave as a State-specific disaster is a positive step but is not a permanent solution. The planet is warming due to various factors, and there is an indiscriminate removal of green cover that is often justified in the name of infrastructure and industrial development. While Tamil Nadu must implement immediate relief measures to protect citizens from the extreme heat, it is equally important to enhance the State’s (urban) green cover. Creating green parks and intensifying tree-planting efforts should be prioritised. Moreover, tree planting by developers and builders should be made mandatory as a part of their projects. Large-scale tree-planting initiatives under corporate social responsibility plans should also be encouraged.

C. Raghavan,

Chennai

The power of solar

The point that there is a need to ‘re-evaluate energy policies through a gender lens’ seems unconvincing (Editorial page, “Solar, a game changer in women’s empowerment”, October 29). Whether it is at home or at the workplace, solar-generated power enters the premises and is available for use by all. I am not so sure about the scope for the discrimination that is being hinted at.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

It is exciting that technologies can have positive and cascading effects on ensuring economic equality and gender justice. As a founder member of the International Solar Alliance, India can play a pivotal role in realising the full potential of solar energy and its influences on the demography and the economy of the country.

Afthab Razul S.,

Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, Kerala

