Letters to the Editor — October 30, 2020

COVID-19 data

It is good news that lesser numbers of COVID-19 cases are being reported from some States in India. But the caveat is that our systems of health statistics are known to be vulnerable to administrative and political pressures. Moreover, statistics may not reveal the reality. For example, there has been a huge reduction in the detection of TB during the past months, indicating a decline in the disease. The truth is that people could not go to hospitals due to the lockdown restrictions while the disease has been escalating.

Dr. T. Rama Prasad, Versha Rajeev,

Perundurai, Tamil Nadu

Politics over text

Citing Periyar on Manusmriti, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi President Thol Thirumavalavan has claimed that “Manu Dharma” demeans women. The text does not only prescribe ‘control’ over women’s autonomy but also sees this ‘control’ as ‘reverence’ and ‘protection’ than it being about oppression. Such obsessive control over women is being advocated to ensure existing caste hierarchies remain unchanged. Manusmriti’s impact can be seen in some of the vehement opposition to inter-caste and inter-faith marriages.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

The VCK leader has only cited verbatim what is stated in Manusmriti and it is shocking that the BJP has twisted this to make it appear as if he has intentionally denigrated women. The BJP, knowing fully well that it has slim chances in the Assembly elections, is trying to use some ploy to gain ground.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

The VCK’s harping on a non-issue by raking up an age-old text is unwarranted, and it seems to be politically motivated. The party and leaders should note that many edicts and smritis have failed the test of time.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Why has the leader all of a sudden stumbled upon a ‘revelation’ and trying to sow the seeds of an agitation? If left unchecked, there could be adverse effects on harmony in the State.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai