Letters to The Editor — October 3, 2024
Premium

Published - October 03, 2024 12:24 am IST

Greater war?

It would appear that there are no statesmen in our so-called democratic world. The stockpile of weapons being used should worry all nations (Page 1, “Iran fires missiles at Israel, warns against retaliation”, October 2). If the conflicts in West Asia are allowed to escalate, they may engulf the whole world.

We hope that there is someone, somewhere who sees some sense.

Hemachandra Basappa,

Bengaluru

The situation is becoming a case of an eye for an eye confrontations. The cessation of hostilities and maintaining peace and tranquillity in West Asia must be pursued. Global powers must ramp up the pressure and end the crisis. The globe cannot have a world war.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

Well, what is the UN going to do now? It has been quiet in the Russia-Ukraine war. Will it be inert again in the Iran-Israel conflict?

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

Wages as a right

While the clarion call by the Supreme Court to the Bihar government to pay a Patna High Court judge his salary, and its observation that ‘no judge can be expected to work without the payment of the salary’ are to be appreciated, there needs to be the same urgency expressed in the case of the working class who have gone without salary pension and PF. It is a matter of living memory that thousands of workers lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic and had to fend for themselves. Wages are a part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, which is receiving new emphasis.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

