ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — October 29, 2024
Premium

Published - October 29, 2024 12:24 am IST

CJI’s retirement and after

ADVERTISEMENT

The best precedent that the Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who is retiring shortly, could set for the independence of the judiciary in India is this: he should not accept any position after retirement. This would put an end to all speculation in connection with certain events that concern him. The independence of the judiciary is based on not only discharging one’s duty while in office but also on the precedent one sets upon retirement. The Constitution of India, in its true reading and spirit, expects such decisions.

N.G.R. Prasad,

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Flow of ideas

I read about a professor in Periyar University in Tamil Nadu having been harassed for having written books without seeking the university’s permission. The report of its Vice-Chancellor having issued show cause notice to the professor for having authored the books — one on Macaulay and the other on Periyar — is as dogmatic as the Englishman and the Dravidian reformer. The Englishman had contempt for Indian intellectual tradition and despised the intelligentsia while the latter ‘bathed the baby but threw the baby out with the bathwater’.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three seem to be birds of the same feather. We must remember that we cease to have room for the assimilation of new ideas the moment we close our minds with dogmatism.

Let us remember that India has taught us to welcome noble ideas from every side.

S. Suresh Kumar,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

letters

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US