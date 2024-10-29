Letters to The Editor — October 29, 2024

CJI’s retirement and after

The best precedent that the Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who is retiring shortly, could set for the independence of the judiciary in India is this: he should not accept any position after retirement. This would put an end to all speculation in connection with certain events that concern him. The independence of the judiciary is based on not only discharging one’s duty while in office but also on the precedent one sets upon retirement. The Constitution of India, in its true reading and spirit, expects such decisions.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Flow of ideas

I read about a professor in Periyar University in Tamil Nadu having been harassed for having written books without seeking the university’s permission. The report of its Vice-Chancellor having issued show cause notice to the professor for having authored the books — one on Macaulay and the other on Periyar — is as dogmatic as the Englishman and the Dravidian reformer. The Englishman had contempt for Indian intellectual tradition and despised the intelligentsia while the latter ‘bathed the baby but threw the baby out with the bathwater’.

All three seem to be birds of the same feather. We must remember that we cease to have room for the assimilation of new ideas the moment we close our minds with dogmatism.

Let us remember that India has taught us to welcome noble ideas from every side.

S. Suresh Kumar,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

